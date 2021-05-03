Karishma Tanna is in Goa making the most of her staycation. While we are struggling with our mundane lives, she's out there having a blast while also posing in some sultry pictures. Earlier we discussed her amazing maxi dress from the house of Payal Singhal and we were certainly drooling over her choice. And today, she's busy flaunting a rather loud, printed co-ord set that instantly grabbed our attention. It does look chic but is strictly for those who are obsessed with prints. Karishma Tanna's New Monochrome Pictures Are Screaming 'Hotness'.

Karishma's black and white co-ord set belonged to the house of Wabi Sabi. With a tie-up blouse paired with matching flared pants, the outfit looks perfect on Tanna and her long legs are certainly justifying it further. The outfit is perfect for your holiday wardrobe and its lightweight fabric makes a compelling case on why you shouldn't think twice before buying it. The Lahore Confidential actress paired her outfit with a pair of sunglasses, nude lips, neutral makeup and loose hair. thereby exuding all the vacation vibes. While we are vibing over it, we won't be surprised you guys aren't a game for it. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote?

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The print is certainly loud and while the cool colour palette is helping its case, the all-over print may not sound very exciting for everyone out there. The outfit is strictly for those who love printed stuff and don't mind owning a couple of such pieces in their wardrobe. For others, you can simply adore Karishma Tamma and ignore her outfit!

