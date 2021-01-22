While Karishma Tanna is gearing up for the release of Lahore Confidential, she's also busy posing for pictures that are oh-so-glamorous. Ditching her love for kaftans and traditional wear, Karishma posed for these monochrome pictures that were captivating enough. Tanna's certainly one of the most prominent names in the television industry and she's making the most of it currently. The actress earlier took to her social media account to pose a series of black and white pictures and we are stunned. Karishma Tanna Is Cranking Up That Bawse Girl Mode With Some Striped Pantsuit Sass!

Karishma's monochrome pictures see her decked up in an embellished jacket with bottoms. While her outfit looks sexy in itself, Karishma made it look more sensuous, courtesy her amazing styling. With neutral makeup and messy hair tied in a bun, she kept her look simple while allowing her outfit to do all the talking. Her new set of pictures are certainly jaw-dropping and if you are looking for a new definition for the word 'sexy', we suggest her name can be one! Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote?

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karishma is actively exploring the web content and her projects are interesting if nothing else. We are looking forward to her future announcements and until then, we can keep ogling at her new clicks for they all deserve it.

