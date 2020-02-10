Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That actress Erica Fernandes has a smokin hot bod is no hidden secret. Currently seen as the ideal bahu and lover Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica has a fashionista streak that comes alive on her Instagram account where she is seen sporting all kinds of outfits - right from ethnic wear to bikinis and much more. The television babe recently posed for the cover of a magazine for its 37th cover. Parth Samthaan Addresses Link Up Rumours With Erica Fernandes And Ariah Agarwal Finally (Deets Inside).

Erica looked her stunning best and was seen in a maroon coloured outfit. She sported a maroon cleavage-baring layered bell sleeves top with its collar lined in matching maroon sequin. Her pants were matching maroon sequin pants and she paired her look with a cute bow hairband, again in maroon shimmer and red strappy heels. Erica Fernandes Dons a Stylish New Haircut and Her New Look Is Just Wow! (View Pics).

Check Out The Cover Below:

Erica recently grabbed eyeballs for her mysterious Instagram posts. It started with one where Erica shared a story with a ring on her engagement finger, followed by another where she is seen blushing into her phone and her caption read, "You are my favourite notification #you #me #us," thus triggering rather amusing relationship rumours. While Erica is yet to disclose if there is a mystery man or all this is a build-up to something else, she was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan.