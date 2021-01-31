While she's busy gearing up for her first superhero venture, Katrina Kaif is already on clouds, well at least her new pictures say so. The actress who's the brand ambassador for Reebok India recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of their new collection and it was indeed sporty and stunning. But who cares about shoes when you have Katrina Kaif and her charming smile in the picture? The Tiger Zinda Hai actress certainly lightened up our mood with her vibrant clicks and made us fall in love with her all over again. Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and Others Show You Why Floral Fashion Is Always a Hot Trend in Summers (View Pics).

Katrina wore a colourful bodycon dress that went well with her sky blue shoes. With nude makeup and loose hair, she completed her casual look further. We loved all the happy vibes that she was exuding in these pictures. Kat's dress in particular looked perfect for your casual outings. If you are blessed with a figure as lean and as tall as hers, this outfit should definitely find a place in your wardrobe. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leaving aside her brand endorsements, Katrina has a steady lineup of releases. With a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar, a horror-comedy in Phone Bhoot, the next instalment of Tiger franchise with Salman Khan, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Vijay Sethupathy's next, the actress is set to win over Bollywood and we can't wait to witness it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).