Kaya Scodelario, the English-Brazilian actress celebrates her birthday on March 13. They pretty lady may have some elaborate plans of celebrating her big occasion but we decided to discuss her style file instead. A stunner in her own way, Kaya is known for her terrific style statements and we are always amazed after seeing her strut in style on the red carpet. An established actress who started working at a very young age of 14, Kaya soon rose to prominence with her next releases. Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Bold, Electric, Quirky and Weirdly Amazing are Few Words That Perfectly Describe her Sartorial Choices (View Pics).

Kaya's fashion appearances were always in sync with trends. While she wasn't a trendsetter, she was clearly keeping a tab on all the good and wanted trends and matched shoulders with her contemporaries. From stunning dresses to elegant gowns, Kaya experimented with different designs while successfully nailing them one at a time. A teen sensation of her time, she was always ready to put her best fashion foot forward. As the actress gets ready to ring in her special occasion, we take a look at some of her best red carpet avatars. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

In Burberry

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Carmen

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Preen

Kaya Scodelario (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kaya will be next seen in the Resident Evil reboot and as a birthday gift to her fans, the makers of her next have announced the release date for it. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on September 3, 2021, and we are certainly waiting for it. But until then, let's keep admiring at her beautiful soul.

Happy Birthday, Kaya Scodelario!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).