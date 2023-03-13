The Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario celebrates her birthday on March 13. Many are unaware that Kaya was just an ordinary girl with no acting background when she auditioned for the role of Effy Stonem on the E4 teen drama Skins. Kaya was merely 14 years old then and hasn't looked back ever since. While her acting graph witnessed a steady growth, her red carpet appearances too registered some winning moments for the actress. Kaya Scodelario Birthday: Pictures From Her Instagram Account That Will Make You Hit the 'Follow Button' Instantly.

From a classic little black dress to a champagne-coloured jumpsuit, there's nothing that Kaya hasn't attempted on the red carpet. She doesn't believe in having too much drama regarding her outfits and insists on keeping them as simple as possible. This probably explains why you won't find her dressed up in elaborative evening gowns. With simple cuts and even simpler designs, Kaya prefers comfort but not at the cost of not looking chic. To take a peek inside her best fashion moments, let's check out her best red-carpet appearances. Resident Evil – Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell Face a Terrifying Night in Trying to Uncover the Grisly Secret Behind Umbrella (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Kaya Scodelario!

