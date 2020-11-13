It's a good time to be Kiara Advani, isn't it? Her last release, Laxmii managed to break the viewership record of Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar and she's actively signing multiple releases with all the big banners. The actress will also start shooting for her next with Varun Dhawan and the months ahead will only get busier for her. Amid her hectic schedule, Kiara managed to take some time out for her new magazine cover for Elle India. The Kabir Singh actress is the new cover star for Elle's November edition and her sensuous pictures are winning our hearts. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

Kiara's mystical pictures demand your attention and her photoshoot is pleasing on your eyes. With sensuousness filled in her eyes and messy hair to go with, Kiara is busy soaring temperatures and how! From a stunning black jumpsuit to a chic satin dress, Kiara's wardrobe for her photoshoot is filled with some jaw-dropping designs and they command your attention. It's time you forget the innocent Preeti and gear up to witness a fashionista in Kiara Advani. She's determined to rule your hearts and we can see that happening already. Kiara Advani's Neon Green Jumpsuit is a Good Investment if You Think Rs 25,000 is Pretty Cheap!

Kiara Advani for Elle India

Kiara Advani for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's new magazine cover for Elle India has left us wanting for more. We hope she decides to share inside pictures from the photoshoot on her social media account and that she keeps shooting for such amazing photoshoots. Until then, let's keep ogling at her stunning clicks and admiring her gorgeous self.

