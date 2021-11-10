Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka celebrates her birthday on November 10. For someone who entered the acting industry when she was as young as a five-month-old baby, Shipka has certainly come a long way. Over the years, she has evolved as an actress and also as a fashion enthusiast who probably loves the mere idea of dressing up. She ceases all the opportunities to slay and is game for all kinds of experimental stuff. After headlining an entire show, Shipka has definitely cemented her place in the industry and we are nothing but excited for her. Cole Sprouse Birthday: 7 Times His Dapper Appearances Had Our Attention (View Pics).

The chilling adventures of Kiernan Shipka aren't just restricted to the small screen but they even take place off-screen, in the fashion department. Kiernan has a rather phenomenal wardrobe that boasts of some very famous designers. She sets the temperature soaring with her appearances and her red carpet clicks are to die for. With her cutesy dresses that would make any girl envy her, she strikes the right chord while wooing our hearts at all times. Now for someone who has visited the red carpet since a very young age, Kiernan has a lot of experience in deciding what should be worn and avoided and we are glad for she doesn't commit any more blunders. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 Teaser: Kiernan Shipka's Bewitching Netflix Series Will Premiere Final Season on December 31, 2020 (Watch Video).

On Kiernan Shipka's birthday, let's revisit some of her best sartorial moments from the recent past.

Black on Black Never Disappoints

Exuding Such Teenage Vibes

Plaid Game!

Nailed her Red Carpet Outing

Date Outfit Inspiration, Anyone?

Sheer Game on Point!

Tiered Skirt is Always a Yes!

Happy Birthday, Kiernan Shipka!

