Netflix has released the new teaser of the fourth part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The hit TV show about the witchcraft and witches will drop on the streamer on December 31. What a way to start the new year. Apparently, the new season will focus on "peril they have never faced". We don't know what it is but we know that "a new war is brewing." This will be the epic conclusion of the fan favourite TV show, which was almost spin-off for Riverdale, which we still feel might have been an interesting route to take. 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Sued for USD 50 Million By Satanic Temple.

There are eight episodes in the final season, each lasting about one hour. So, that's eight hours of the magical party headed our way. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) will fight the Eldritch Terrors unleashed by Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle).

The official synopsis of the new season reads:

"Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Watch New Teaser Here:

The teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has been nicely cut. It shows us just enough to intrigue but not so much to spoil the fun. The background music is cool and stands out.

