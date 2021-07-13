Kim Kardashian sure knows how to set the internet on fire. The reality TV star, who's now a billionaire is back to being the most eligible bachelorette post her split from hubby, Kanye West. And while she's enjoying her single status currently, Kim is making the most of it by taking some holiday trips and posing in her sultry beachwear. After she won our hearts in her purple coloured two-piece, Kim K picked a teal coloured bikini to soar the temperature. Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pic Brings Back Old Memories, As She Says ‘Take Me Back’.

Kim took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her teal bikini and those instantly had our attention. She posed sensuously in her beachwear with a matching cap to go with. And while she wasn't posing for the cameras, she was simply lounging around on lush green grass. Now that's what we call, living life king size. Kim, who's a mother to four beautiful kids manages to make us fall harder for her each day. Kim Kardashian is Busy Redefining the Term 'Flower Power'! Check Out Her Hot Pic.

Check Out Her Hot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian recently announced her decision to part ways with hubby Kanye West. While the rapper was soon rumoured to be taking some interest in the Russian supermodel, Irina Shayk, Kim reportedly was keen on giving her blessing to him. She had no qualms about it whatsoever and that's what we call the sign of a matured relationship!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).