Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns as a Ritu Kumar Showstopper (View Pics)

Aditi Rao Hydari at LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The annual Lakme Fashion Week is currently going on in full swing in the city and so far, the collections have all been impressive. The five-day fashion extravaganza usually sees all the well-known with newbies display their new work of art and Bollywood celebs normally headline their shows. While day one saw Sunny Leone walk the ramp for Swapnil Shinde, day two had Aditi Rao Hydari flaunting Ritu Kumar's new collection. Geeta Basra and Lara Dutta were among the first row audiences but Miss Hydari clearly stunned us over with her graceful ramp walk. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

The showstopper outfit was in teal and blue combination and it showed the healthy fusion of modernism blended into traditional silhouettes. Aditi's outfit was a printed maxi dress with an uneven hem and cut-out details. She paired it with black boots that further helped the designer enhance her outfit's overall look. It's clearly not the best Ritu Kumar work we have seen so far but it's not really bad either. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari in a Rs 3000 Cord Set Will Set You for a Beach Vacay!

LFW Summer/ Resort 2020 will end on February 16, 2020, with Amit Aggarwal pulling down the curtains. Bollywood's favourite, Manish Malhotra is expected to present his creations on day 3 and we are already looking forward to it. Stay tuned.