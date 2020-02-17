Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Divya Khosla Kumar Saves Herself From a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Ramp (Watch Video)

Divya Khosla Kumar (Photo Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 saw many Bollywood celebs walking down the runway with panache. It was just yesterday when we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan concluding the said event by sashaying for ace designer, Amit Aggarwal. Among the many B-townies who turned showstopper this year, Divya Khosla Kumar was also one of them. The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi babe during her stint had worn a shiny embellished lehenga-choli combo with the right amount of sexiness, courtesy the cleavage peekaboo. But well, the highlight of her ramp walk became the wardrobe malfunction she faced. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Glam Sorceress Seals The Season For Amit Aggarwal!

No, we are not kidding at all as you can see Divya's oops moment below. Elaborating on the incident, it so happened that the upper side button of her lehenga suddenly opened as she reached on the ramp. Even after this, the girl did not stop but handled the moment extremely well. To save the day, Divya placed her hand on her waist and held the buttonless area tightly with an aim to not lead to a wtf moment. Indeed, many actresses need to learn from her how to use the presence of mind. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Sara Ali Khan Looks Exquisite As She Walks the Ramp for Designer Duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

In the fashion space, wardrobe malfunction is nothing new as many Bollywood celebs have faced a sort of similar or worse situation in the past. But the way Divya tackled the not-so-good incident was applaud worthy for sure. The grace with which the singer walked and completed the show clearly won many hearts. Many users on the post commented all things positive about Divya. Stay tuned!