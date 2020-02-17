Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Glam Sorceress Seals The Season For Amit Aggarwal!

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 finale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort came to an end on a Sunday night with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan walking as its final showstopper. The Good Newwz actress being Lakme's brand ambassador gets the opportunity to walk for different designers on its finale night and we are certainly delighted to see her sashay on the ramp. This season, Bebo turned muse for designer Amit Aggarwal's new creation and her showstopper outfit was equal parts charming and bewitching. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Sara Ali Khan Looks Exquisite As She Walks the Ramp for Designer Duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Amit Aggarwal

Kareena stunned as she turned the muse of Aggarwal's new creation. She wore a bottle green elegant gown with an enormous flare. The deep, plunging neckline with an embellished bodice looked fabulous when paired with the rest of the self-printed outfit. With no jewellery, Kareena and her stylist Tanya Ghavri allowed her bright outfit to do all the talking.

Kareena kept her makeup subtle for the night. With highlighted cheeks, coral lips, nude eyelids and hair tied in plaid, Bebo ensured that her outfit was able to overshadow everything else. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress set the ramp on fire with her graceful walk and the guests were quite smitten by her charming demeanour. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Dia Mirza Look Splendid on the Runway!

In the past, Kareena has walked the ramp for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Gauri & Nainika, Monisha Jaising, Shantanu & Nikhil among others at Lakme Fashion Week finale.