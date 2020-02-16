Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Gorgeous in a Shimmery Silver Outfit As She Walks the Ramp for Krsna Couture (See Pics)

Divya Khosla Kumar at LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 is currently in its day 5 and as always, it has been an amazing time to spot new trends and fashion and also to see our favourite Bollywood celebrities walk the ramp looking their gorgeous best. After the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor took to the ramp as showstoppers for some big designers, latest to do so was Divya Khosla Kumar. The Satyamev Jayate 2 star looked beautiful in a silver embellished lehenga as she walked the ramp for Krsna Couture Pearl & Hariom Siddh Couture. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta Charm With Their Funky Looks on the Runway.

Divya Khosla Kumar looked stunning in the shimmery silver lehenga with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. The actress looked stunning as she graced the runway in this gorgeous outfit. Divya was seen wearing a heavy neckpiece along with this outfit. Her hairdo surely reminded us of Deepika Padukone's favourite look, the middle-parted hair do only that she didn't tie them up in a bun. Divya was all smiles as she walked the ramp and looked like a total diva in this outfit. Check out pictures from her runway walk here. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Brings Down the Curtain for Pankaj & Nidhi Show.

Divya Khosla Kumar at LFW 2020:

Divya Khosla Kumar at LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Check Out More Pictures of Divya Khosla Kumar at LFW 2020 Here:

View this post on Instagram Showstopper Diaries 🎈@lakmefashionwk for @krsnacouture_ #abttoday #morningslikethese🥰 #divyakhoslakumar A post shared by Sitara (@divyakhoslakumar) on Feb 16, 2020 at 1:50am PST

For this collection, Divya was seen turning into a modern-day bride and we have to say she totally rocked it. The actress also shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and captioned it as "Showstopper diaries." Among all the showstopper looks we have seen till now, we have to say Divya Khosla Kumar did manage to look among the best!