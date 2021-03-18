Lily Collins celebrates her birthday on March 18. She was all over social media in 2020 when her series Emily in Paris started airing on Netflix. While the show was quite ordinary, Lily's styling, uff... it was glorious and in sync with her French rendezvous. From an all hot pink look to colourful sweaters and stunning black dress, her wardrobe was probably filled with extraordinary designs that complemented her reel-self. We loved her pink boots and not to forget the blue ones, which looked equally charming. Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Wishes She Still Had Her British Accent.

While the British American actress has been a part of Hollywood for quite some time now, Emily in Paris probably made her a household name. You may criticise the show for its cliche storytelling or its dependency on convenience but let's not deny that it probably had one of the best wardrobes we have ever seen in a web show. In fact, ask us to place Emily in a league and we'd happily find her a place beside Rachel Green from Friends or Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl! As the birthday girl gets ready to ring in the occasion this year, we take a look at some of her best outfits from her very popular Netflix show. Keep scrolling. Lily Collins Is Engaged To Charlie McDowell! Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring And Says ‘The Purest Joy I’ve Ever Felt’ (View Pics).

Slaying in an All-Pink Look

Floral Dress Paired With a Jacket is Giving Casual a Dash of Formal!

Checkered Co-ord Set? Yes, Please! Not to Miss Her Red Beret

Loving her Snake Printed Skirt Here

If Layering Outfits was a Job, Emily aka Lily Would Excel at It

Being a Little Ray of Sunshine

A Cute Crop Top With Dark Blue Jeans Looks Amazing Too

Emily in Paris was a success and the same prompted Netflix to plan its second season. All the major characters from season one will return for its sequel and we can't wait to see more of Emily's style shenanigans in the city of love, Paris! Until then, let's bookmark her one too many looks from the show's first glamorous season and send our birthday girl all the love and luck for season two. Happy Birthday, Emily! Have a great one.

