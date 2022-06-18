Richard Madden being a brilliant actor, has played many wonderfully contrasting roles in movies and tv shows. Sergeant David Budd in Bodyguard, Prince Kit aka Prince Charming in Cinderella, John Reid in Rocketman and Ikaris in Eternals. But what I found to be, perhaps his most spectacularly convoluted role was that of Robb Stark's in Game of Thrones. Not to mention, this was his breakthrough role which made him prominent in Hollywood. The fervour with which he plays his character is enough to pull anyone in and keep them placed there with captivation. Eternals: From Richard Madden’s Ikaris to Angelina Jolie’s Thena, Ranking all 10 Superheroes From Marvel’s Latest (SPOILER ALERT)

So for his 36th birthday, let's dive into 5 of the best scenes featuring Richard Madden as Robb Stark, in Game of Thrones. We wish him a very Happy Birthday!!

After Ned Stark’s Death Scene

After Robb's father Lord Eddard aka Ned Stark, tragically dies, the entire Stark family was heartbroken. Robb who was understandably frustrated and furious about Ned's death is caught hacking away violently at a tree by his mother, Lady Catelyn. Though short, it's the intensity of this scene that makes you really feel the pain and anger Richard portrayed, that comes with the loss of a loved one.

King in the North Scene

After King Joffrey sentences Lord Eddard to die, Robb and the bannermen try to decide if they should co-operate with Stannis Baratheon or Renly Baratheon in the war against King Joffrey. Jon Umber exclaims that northerners shouldn't be pushed around by rulers in the south. Calling out, The King in the North! he bows down to Robb, swearing his allegiance to him. The other bannermen follow suit, declaring Robb Stark as King.

Even though Richard only has a total of five lines in this scene, it is a powerful scene. You can see Richard is really in depth with his character here, just by the expressions on his face. Truly a King!

Robb Stark vs Jaimie Lannister Scene

Rob wins against the Lannister army and gets the nickname, The Young Wolf for his ferocity. Having captured Jaime Lannister, he goes into the cage to interrogate him. He reveals that he received a letter from Stannis Baratheon, stating that Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen Baratheon were the result of Cersei and Jamie's incestuous acts.

In the conversation, Jamie mocks Robb's youth. Robb remains unphased and tells Jamie that he's insulting himself since he was defeated by him and may even be killed by him. But in the end leaves him alive. This scene is where you see Robb really settling into being a King. Richard Madden's character presence of leadership here commands such respect, that it would surely give anyone goosebumps.

Peace Terms for King’s Landing Scene

After Robb Stark's sisters have been captured by Queen Regent Cersei, Robb sends Alton Lannister to King's Landing with his peace terms. He purposely sends disagreeable terms to Cersei, to waste her time and as expected she rejects them.

The way Richard says the line "I will litter the south with Lannister dead" with such eloquence, could send shivers down your spine yet excite you thinking about the prospect of what will happen next. His clear tone of disgust mixed with sarcasm, when he says "oh, is he?" as well, lined up perfectly with the music in the background. Making the scene even more profound.

Robb Stark and Lady Talisa Scene

Robb Stark spots a woman battlefield healer after a battle with Lannister soldiers. The woman introduces herself as Talisa while Robb helps her with the soldier. She criticizes his need for revenge and war. Robb tries to tell her that he only wants to kill Joffrey and Tywin Lannister, but she points out that the bloodshed caused did not harm either of them or their main army. Only unwilling boy soldiers who probably barely knew how fight. This scene is really interesting for many reasons. This is where Robb first meets his wife and through Richard, we get to see this new softer side of him here, that has not been seen before.

He plays this scene out in such a precise way. His acting as Robb, being a little taken aback, in a somehow very subtle yet definite way, is done superbly. This is perhaps the first time you see Robb Stark, the King in the North, a little lost for words and it is fascinating to watch because of the way Richard plays him.

