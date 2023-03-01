Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her birthday on March 1. The Kenyan-Mexican actress also won an Academy award winner in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in 12 Years a Slave movie. While Lupita has already proved her potential as an actress, she's also a fashionista on the roll when it comes to marking her red-carpet avatars. With her tall and lean frame and dynamic persona, Lupita manages to set the ball rolling and leaves us stunned, each time she steps on the red carpet. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong'o Dazzle With Their Dance Moves at the Mexican Premiere of the Marvel Film (Watch Video).

From a classic red gown on the red carpet to a formal white pantsuit, there's nothing that Lupita hasn't tried and nailed when it comes to her public appearances. She's experimental with her choices and strikes a chord with us almost every time. From dark colours like purple to soothing shades like powder blue and lavender, she likes playing with colours and doesn't restrict herself to only a few tints, tones or shades. Her red carpet shenanigans have always been our favourite and it's time we share them with y'all. Lupita Nyong'o Reveals New Relationship With Television Host Selema Masekela, Says 'We Just Click' (Watch Video).

On Lupita Nyong'o birthday, let's celebrate her sartorial choices, one outfit at a time.

Slaying in White

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Disney Princess

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Red On Red Carpet!

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Royalty!

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot AF

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning and How!

Lupita Nyong'o (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Lupita Nyong'o!

