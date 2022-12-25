Looks like love in the air for the Black Panther star as Lupita Nyong'o announced her new relationship with television host Selema Masekela in an Instagram reel. A television host who covers sports, the duo uploaded a reel covering an Instagram trend that featured the caption of "we just click." Lupita Nyong'o Birthday: Divine and Powerful, Her Red Carpet Avatars Have Floored Us Time and Again (View Pics).

Check Out the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)