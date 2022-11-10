Tenoch Huerta and Lupita Nyong'o took the center stage at the Mexican premier of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the duo engaged in a dance that definitely dazzled those in the audience. While the duo might share some animosity on the big screen playing Namor and Nakia respectively, it looks it all love when the cameras are down. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Early Reactions Laud Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel, Call It MCU Phase 4's Best Project!

Check Out the Tweet:

Lupita Nyong’o & Tenoch Huerta at the #WakandaForever premiere in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/cMQnvnq1Fg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2022

