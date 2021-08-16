Madonna, the iconic American singer celebrates her 63rd birthday this year. While she has boggled our minds with her amazing creations over the years, one can also get fascinated by the way she has taken over the red carpet. An icon in herself, Madonna has come a long way since her initial years. While her fans continue to swoon over her melodious voice, there's a separate section that's dedicated to hailing and going gaga over her fashion choices. Madonna: My Father Taught Me Importance of Earning One’s Way in Life.

Madonna's style evolution over the years can be a topic of dissertation for a fashion student. She has evolved and embraced all the possible trends without getting carried over by them. She has insisted on having her own touch on any trend that she has followed all these years. A fashion maverick who believes in settling the ball rolling has also been a trendsetter and not always a follower. We dig her choices and root for her appearances. A head turner who is easily the best-dressed celebrity in any given room, Madonna and her outlandish, sometimes whimsical outings have always received our nod of approval. Madonna Visits Mercy James Pediatric Hospital in Africa and Spends Time With Kids (Watch Video).

Today, on her special day, here's recalling some of her best fashion moments.

In Chanel

In Christian Dior

In Gucci

From Her Collaboration with H&M

In Jean Paul Gaultier

In Reem Acra

In Vionnet

Earlier, Madonna had requested her fans to contribute to the hospital that she owns. She requested them to come forward with their donations as it's "the only pediatric intensive care unit that exists in the entire country." She plans on having 50 beds for kids and needs donations for the same. The same request she touted would be the best birthday gift for her. We hope fans in large numbers would go ahead and do the needful. And we also hope she has a blast on her special day and an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Madonna.

