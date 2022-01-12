Makar Sankranti is right around the corner and while we had planned on watching some big releases on the big screen, seems like we might have to wait a bit longer. It is observed on the day the Sun enters the Capricon zodiac sign and is a harvest festival that's celebrated as per the Hindu calendar. While the festival is celebrated with much fervour in Gujarat with Uttarayan, a kite-flying festival, its prominence is also seen in other parts of the country. You are expected to wear black coloured outfits on this day and well, that's definitely the colour of this season. Latest Rangoli Designs For Makar Sankranti 2022: New Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns and Easy Kite Rangoli Images For Harvest Festival.

After Deepika Padukone turned up looking like a Goddess in her black off-shoulder Gauri & Nainika gown at the 83 premiere, we probably fell in love with this colour all over again. And well, DP wasn't the only big-name rooting for this shade. Alia Bhatt too had previously adorned this colour for her promotions of RRR. Black as a colour is not very difficult to find in one's closet. We may have tons of it, in fact. The colour stands for mystery, elegance, power and sophistication. In the world of fashion, it's a neutral shade meaning it can go with a range of other colours. It's not an uphill task to nail a black coloured outfit. But still, if you need some help on pulling it off gracefully, our B-town beauties are here to help you out. Makar Sankranti 2022 Recipes: From Traditional Til Ladoo to Sweet Pongal, 5 Authentic and Flavoursome Sankranthi Delicacies (Watch Videos).

Check out these Bollywood ladies and their black outfits and take some cues on how to wear this colour right, this festive season.

Kangana Ranaut's Traditional Black Saree

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Embroidered Saree in Black

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga Choli

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Organza Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Crop Top with Skirt

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Simple Formal Attire

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Traditional Outfit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, hopefully, we were able to help you out with this fashion dilemma. So go ahead and get ready to slay in your pretty black outfits for Makar Sankranti this year.

