Drawing rangoli (also known as muggulu or kolam) is an auspicious custom during Indian festivals. And people look forward to making beautiful rangoli designs at the Makar Sankranti festival, especially special kite rangoli designs to adorn the entrance of their houses. This year, Makar Sankranti 2022 will fall on January 14, Friday. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different ways under different names across India, like Pongal or Sankranthi in Tamil Nadu, Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat and so on. And people are already busy looking for new Makar Sankranti 2022 rangoli patterns, muggulu designs with dots or kolam designs to make the festival even more colourful and memorable. Many specifically search for Makar Sankranti rangoli design tutorial videos as they happen to be a newbie and may find creating this ancient art form slightly difficult.

In fact, search engine platforms like Google and Yahoo are swamped with keywords related to the latest rangoli designs for festivals. Even video platforms like YouTube and Dailymotion are filled with these new tutorial rangoli videos. Some of the many search terms are Makar Sankranti rangoli designs, Makar Sankranti rangoli images, Makar Sankranti rangoli designs 2022, Makar Sankranti rangoli video, Makar Sankranti rangoli designs colours, Makar Sankranti special rangoli design, Makar Sankranti muggulu with dots, Sankranthi muggulu, Sankranthi muggulu 2022 with dots, Sankranthi muggulu designs, Sankranthi muggulu 2022 simple with lines, and so on. If you are searching these terms, you will find helpful videos related to rangoli designs for Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs With Flowers

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Makar Sankranti Rangoli Design

Latest Sankranthi Special Rangoli Designs

Rangoli Stickers For Makar Sankranti

If you still find drawing rangoli a difficult task, you can shop for rangoli stickers to decorate your house for the festival day. Beautiful floor rangoli vinyl stickers are available in the market, which is wet proof and available in many designs. You can always opt for them. However, we recommend you try your hand at drawing rangoli with flowers or coloured powders once before heading for other options. Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).