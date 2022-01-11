Malaika Arora sure knows how to flaunt her toned legs. The fitness enthusiast who's often credited for making the 40s look like the new 20s is also a fashion icon of recent times. Right from her modelling days, Arora has always been a diva, secretly dishing out fashion goals, one outfit at a time. Over the years, she has developed a penchant for bold styles and also an ability to nail them effortlessly. Malaika is currently busy judging a dance reality show and she often makes some remarkable appearances on it. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Recently, the Housefull actress was spotted wearing a sequined gown for one of the episodes and it was delightful. Malaika's one-off shoulder sequined gown from Maison Net had a thigh-high slit that allowed her to flaunt her toned legs to the fullest. She further accessorised her look by opting for a pair of strappy heels and delicate ear studs. Smoky, kohled eyes, glossy lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and hair styled in beach waves completed her look further. Malaika Arora Looks Stunning As Ever But It's Her 'Love' Themed Hair Accessory That's The Coolest! (View Pics).

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's fashion shenanigans have always impressed one and all. While she continues to strut in style, we are earnestly looking forward to seeing more of her. Here's raising a toast to her charming self and here's hoping that she keeps sizzling like a true bombshell that she is!

