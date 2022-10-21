It was after Ananya Panday confessed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot', there's a goss in the tinsel town that something's brewing between the two. Having said that, last night, they both were spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party wherein the rumoured couple posed together for the paps. To note, there's no smoke without fire. Hehe! Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Others Arrive in Style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party (Watch Videos).

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday:

