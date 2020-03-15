Ahead of Master Audio Launch, Here’s a Still of Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathy Vijay (View Pic)

Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathy Vijay in Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Master, which is slated to be released on April 9, is the first film of Thalapathy Vijay releasing this year. It also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. We saw various posters from this upcoming movie, and they were damn good. March 15 is extremely special for all Kollywood lovers and fans of Vijay, as the audio launch of Master would be taking place today. But ahead of the grand audio launch of Master, here is a still of Malavika with Thalapathy Vijay, and we must say, they indeed a make an adorable onscreen pair. Vijay’s Master Music Launch Event Venue at Stadium Cancelled As Makers Opt Private Hotel Due to Coronavirus Scare.

The still featuring Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay, the gorgeous actress is seen in a saree-clad avatar. She is seen carrying a pile of books, whereas Vijay is seen walking with earphones plugged in and looking at Malavika. Their chemistry is already winning hearts, and fans just cannot wait to see the duo on the big screens. If you haven’t seen that still yet, take a look at it now. Pic of Vijay Sethupathi Kissing Thalapathy Vijay from the Sets of Master Goes Viral.

Malavika Mohanan With Thalapathy Vijay In Master

Regarding Master audio launch, it would not take place in any stadium due to the coronavirus scare in the country. It was be a closed-door event and the event would be aired live on television for fans. The music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and we have already heard the songs tuned by him in the past. Keep watching this space for further updates from the world of entertainment.