Margot Robbie, the Australian actress and producer has crafted a terrific resume, transitioning from the small screen to Hollywood resulting in nominations for two Academy Awards and five BAFTA Awards. With a series of stellar performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, The Legend of Tarzan, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, Bombshell, Birds of Prey, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Margot has also carved a fashion niche that has also magnified parallelly. While she is blessed with striking features and a lithe frame, Margot has carefully curated a fashion arsenal that serves as a masterclass in attaining the much-attempted relaced chic vibe. Being glamorous all whilst being comfortable is the thriving vibe of Margot's red carpet demeanour. Form-fitting, as well as lucid silhouettes, bohemian elements, monochrome, bold hues, tricky fabrics all, feature predominantly. Margot channels it all with an unmissable flair of elegance and mystique. She turns a year older today. We collated some of her recent red carpet vibes that showcase her silent trailblazing powers.

While an accompanying beauty game sees Margot experiment with vivid hair colours and styles, beach blond waves are usually a staple. Furthermore, a subtle natural glam seals the deal perfect for the Birds Of Prey star. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent but brilliantly curated red carpet extravaganza. Thirstday Treat! This Week’s Special: Hot Pics of Margot Robbie to Bless Your Day.

For the premiere of Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 at the Ziegfeld Theatre, Margot stunned in a white Armani Prive gown, Brian Atwood shoes and pearl spider earrings by Jacob & Co jewels. Textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed the look.

Margot Robbie Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Oscars 2014 Vanity Fair party saw Margot flaunted dark brunette shade with a Saint Laurent black strapless gown featuring embellishments on the bodice and bow detail at the back, accessorized with Forevermark diamonds. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

The Oscars 2016 red carpet saw Margot make a shinning style statement in a Tom Ford leather appliqué gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Margot Robbie Channels her Inner Greek Goddess While Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman Cast a Black Spell at Bombshell Premiere.

The 2018 SAG Awards saw Margot stun in a soft pink Miu Miu gown with studded embellishments and a feathery waist. Natural makeup, silver Jimmy Choo ‘Celeste’ clutch completed her look.

The promotions of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood saw Margot stun in a terracotta orange gown by Oscar de la Renta with a plunging neckline, billowing scarf and softly pleated skirt. Matching eye shadow, subtle pink lips completed her look with soft wavy hair. Happy Birthday, Margot Robbie! 7 Hair And Makeup Transformations From The Actress In Her Films That Continue To Astound Us!

For the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood LA Premiere, Margot wore a white custom Chanel gown, which was inspired by look 67 from the Fall 2019 Haute Couture collection, paying homage to Sharon Tate’s iconic Sixties’ style. The chiffon gown was complimented with a shimmering orange eye-shadow and a wavy half updo.

The 2018 Oscars red carpet saw her pull off a custom Chanel Couture gown with embellished lace floral detail of the off-the-shoulder. Chanel Fine Jewelry, a clutch, and wavy hair completed her look.

Enchanting with a compelling style play that features classic as well as contemporary experimental vibes, Margot Robbie is a certified chameleon. Here's wishing the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

