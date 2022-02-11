Megan Fox continues to make headlines! The Transformers actress who recently got engaged to beau Machine Gun Kelly is back to grabbing eyeballs with her sexy outfit of the day. The hot momma stepped out to attend the new Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party and needless to say, she sizzled like hot lava. Yes, Fox is known for her explicit choices and the way she carries them with much aplomb but this outfit was sexier and definitely hotter than all of her previous ones. Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Strip Down to Their Underwear for Kim K’s Skims and the Pictures Are FIRE!

Megan picked a sheer black mini corset dress from the house of Mugler and paired it with matching stockings. She further accessorised her outfit by settling for a pair of golden heels and ditching any major jewellery. With nude lips, contoured cheeks, heavy eye makeup and her iconic curly tresses, she completed her look further. Now, we have always rooted for Fox and her sartorial attempts but this dress with a plunging neckline and all the sheer detailing was simply out of this world or maybe we are exaggerating! Machine Gun Kelly Proposes Megan Fox With A Custom-Made Engagement Ring, Shares Meaning Behind The Sparkling Two-Stone Ring (Watch Video).

Megan Fox in Mugler

Machine Gun Kelly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Megan is already engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, her divorce with Brian Austin Green was recently finalised. While speaking about their decision to part ways, Green in his statement had said, "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids."

