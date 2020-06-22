Meryl Streep! A cinematic delight with a voracious appetite for the strongest on-screen exuberance, her mere name evokes a flurry of emotions. While she has irreversibly and irrevocably etched her name on the archives of celluloid, on the fashion front, Meryl Streep has carved a niche rarely faltering from her signature style. Having confessed "couldn't care less" about fashion, it is a mind-numbing contrasting fact that she essayed Miranda Priestly, a powerful and ruthless fashion magazine editor in The Devil Wears Prada (2006). But she has deftly crafted a signature style that's enduring, infallible and devoid of overt risks. Timeless elegance and a subtle whiff of confidence trails along superbly as Meryl Streep schools us all on how to keep it chic, relevant and being true to ourselves, never mind the ever-changing trends. The hallmarks of her style include monochrome, printed dresses, wrap dresses, pantsuits, pumps or peep toes, glasses and short but spiffed up hair. As the only woman to become US Vogue's oldest ever cover girl at the age of 62 in 2011, Meryl astounds and how! She turns a year older today! We took to curating some of her stunning style moments from her brilliant fashion arsenal.

Ahead, we rounded up some of the most stunning moments in a brief fashion capsule of the award-winning actress's style, through four decades of fashion.

The Oscars 2006 saw Meryl stun in a grape-hued Rogelio Velasco dress with a clutch, earrings, updo and subtle makeup.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2012 Oscars, saw Meryl drip gold in Lanvin and clinched the Best Actress for The Iron Lady.

The 2014 Academy Awards saw Meryl Streep in Lanvin.

At the premiere of Suffragette in 2015 during the BFI London Film Festival, Meryl stunned in yet another Lanvin creation.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2017, Meryl wore Valentino to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2018, Meryl Streep stunned in a Vera Wang creation, with National Domestic Workers Alliance director Ai-jen Poo.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2018, for the premiere of The Post premiere, London, Meryl Streep took to flaunting an Alexander McQueen creation, Alexandre Birman shoes and Mr Leight glasses.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2018, the actress wore a black Lanvin top and black trousers to The Post premiere in Paris.

Meryl Streep Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being an absolute #BawseLady, ageing gracefully and giving no effs at all whilst blazing the screen, Meryl sticks to what works the best for her. Here's wishing her a fantastic birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!

