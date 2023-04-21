XXX OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa has recently taken a super sexy pic of herself outdoors smoking. The formerly famous XXX adult film performer has been relaxing and working on projects in California. Mia increased the already warm temperatures in the Golden State by dressing in a bikini while having fun with pals in Palm Springs. She was sporting a star-shaped pink bikini with Patrick's face from SpongeBob SquarePants that just barely concealed her enormous assets. It was knotted around Mia's firm abs with a string accent. Mia Khalifa's HOT Pics From an Entire Week Is Leaving Fans With Dropped Jaws! Check Out the Sexiest Pics.

Over $8 million is thought to be Mia Khalifa's net worth. Lebanese-American model and media personality Mia Khalifa is more popular than one can imagine. Mia Khalifa studied at a private school in Beirut that was bilingual in French and English. In 2001, Mia Khalifa relocated to the US with her family. In the last 12 months, Mia Khalifa has received nearly $2 million in video royalties. With her starry bikini, Mia Khalifa turned heads as she relaxed in the Californian desert.

Mia chose a translucent yellow top from Fendi and accessorised it with sunglasses. Mia's elegant bracelets complemented her trademark white nails as accessories. Mia took a smoke from what appeared to be a joint of marijuana while sitting in a strange pink chair and gazing into the air. Mia's bikini attracted attention, naturally, largely due to its revealing style and odd star pattern. Somebody commented, "Those lucky stars."

XXX OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Looks Super Hot Smoking Outdoors:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

For those who are unaware, Mia Khalifa is actually a tribute to Wiz Khalifa because the singer was a big fan of his music at the beginning of her career. The rapper's marijuana company, Khalifa Kush, will be the focus of the new partnership, although little more is currently known about its content. The rapper shared the information on Twitter by posting a picture of himself and Mia with the message. “Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush collab I got comin’ wit @miakhalifa.” Quick to respond, fans shared their opinions about the upcoming collaboration, which many of them have been looking forward to for quite some time.

