Mia Khalifa Shares Picture in a High-Slit Wedding Dress With an Emotional Post About the Worst Pandemic Fears

Mia Khalifa Wedding Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa was supposed to get married to Robert Sandberg in the month of June but looks like the quarantine is getting to her leaving her a little downhearted. The coronavirus pandemic calls for social distancing and according to its measures, no social gatherings are allowed. The former XXX pornstar is to get married in the month of June 2020. However, the fear that they may have to postpone their wedding seems to have been surrounding and even the worst consequence of the deadly coronavirus disease. Mia Khalifa often posts upbeat captions and photos on Instagram but her most recent one is more emotional.

Her caption read,"If the world ends before she gets a chance to speed walk down the aisle to Robert Sandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ve-been wedding week this June". God forbid any of this, but the post has made her fans emotional. In the picture, she can be seen wearing what she refers to as one of the 12 wedding dresses in her closet. Having a thigh-high slit detail, the dress perfectly on the gorgeous beauty's body. View Pic:

Mia Khalifa has earlier posted a video of herself in a white wedding gown and a beautiful tiara and looked GORGEOUS! She was twirling in a white off-shoulder wedding gown, wearing a sparkly tiara on her head and laughing candidly. Mia got engaged to her then-boyfriend Robert Sandberg last year around this time itself. The chef boyfriend proposed to her on March 14 in a surprise even and Mia was more than happy to receive the special ring. The XXX star put up special posts on her Instagram giving the big news.