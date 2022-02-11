Jennifer Aniston has become quite the icon over the last few years. The actress who gained popularity by starring in the hit sitcom FRIENDS, Aniston has become quite synonymous with her on screen character. Perhaps the most popular role of her career, people loved Aniston’s take on the character of Rachel Green. Aniston played that role quite well too as you bought into how this spoiled rich girl went through a whole 180 degree arc in the show. Jennifer Aniston Recalls Walking Out From Friends Reunion, Calls It the ‘Hardest Time’.

While Aniston did get quite popular with Rachel Green, she has proved herself to be more than that character. Usually actor’s struggle getting out of the shadow of their most popular characters, but Aniston has done fairly well in this department. So to celebrate Jennifer Aniston’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best roles beyond FRIENDS. Actress Jennifer Aniston Feels Proud to Be a Part of Apple's The Morning Show.

Annie Hughes (The Iron Giant)

Aniston is very well versed in voice work as well, and her work on The Iron Giant is a great proof of that. Playing the role of Annie Hughes, the mother of our main character who becomes friends with the alien, Aniston knocks it out of the park here. Her voice work is stellar and really elevates her character to being an impactful central figure.

Joanna (Office Space)

One of Aniston’s earliest roles, she appeared in the film Office Space. Playing the role of Joanna, a worker at the restaurant, she dates Peter, someone who wants to plant a virus in his company’s computer system. The chemistry between Joanna and Peter is one of the best parts of the film.

Julia Harris (Horrible Bosses)

Horrible Bosses is one hilarious film and all thanks to its spectacular cast that make this movie so enjoyable. Aniston switches sides and plays the role of a villain, Julia Harris. Having a really nefarious plan to harass her assistant, Aniston is unrecognisable in the role.

Jennifer Grogan (Marley and Me)

If you want to have a good cry, then Marley and Me is for you. The movie sees a couple adopt a dog to see if they can actually take care of a child. Aniston plays the role of the wife, Jennifer Grogan. Her chemistry with Owen Wilson is one of the best parts of the film. She showcases some great range her as well, and her performance will really tug at your heart strings.

Sarah O'Reilly (We’re the Millers)

Perhaps Aniston’s most famous role aside from FRIENDS, the movie sees her be hired in the role of wife by a drug dealer. We’re the Millers is one of the best road trip comedies you will ever see. It’s become so iconic now that every character from the film still gets memed on the internet to this day.

Jennifer Lawrence is a great comedic actress, and we can’t wait to see what other roles she does going forward. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).