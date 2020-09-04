As long she has traversed from working for a theatre company to breaking a leg on the OTT platform, Mithila has also outgrown her days of carefree styles to doling out impeccably curated ones. A millennial influencer whose off-screen spunk, affable charm and a down-to-earth demeanour all delight, Mithila relies on the subtle-does-it vibe for most occasions. Additionally, her petite frame, a cute smile and those unmissable long curls unfailingly spruce up any given style. One such vibe featured a Monika and Nidhi black tiered gown. A throwback style from Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 that’s elegant to say the least has Mithila striking a befitting pose showcasing the grandeur of the ensemble. Black, an infallible hue that embodies a whole lot of virtues ranging from being modest to full-fledged glamorous found a worthy muse in Mithila Palkar. Here’s a closer look. For Mithila Palkar Happiness Is When You Wear Those Spring Blooms and Twirl!

Mithila Palkar – Bewitching Beauty

A black tiered georgette gown with a bold plunge worth Rs.94,000 by Monika and Nidhi with earrings from label Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. Sleek from the top and wavy at the bottom side-swept hair, subtle makeup completed her look.

Mithila Palkar for Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

