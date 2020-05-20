For Mithila Palkar Happiness Is When You Wear Those Spring Blooms and Twirl!

Mithila Palkar in Pink Porcupines Summer Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a millennial with a signature spunk, influential streak, an on-screen exuberance and off-screen affable charm to boot, Mithila Palkar strikes a chord and how! Ticking just the right boxes with her one-of-a-kind energy, Mithila has come a long way from working in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series. With her petite frame and those sinful voluminous curls, Mithila regaled in Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda. An Instagram following of 2.3 million, clinching a spot in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018 speaks volumes about this girl's zany vibe. On the fashion front, she is a self-confessed non-fashionable girl finding solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Having embraced a chicer and playful style vibe, Mithila's arsenal has a modest place for homegrown labels and international luxe labels. For an event before the lockdown, Mithila spun a springtime chicness, abloom and in an abundance of laughter with the perfect floral dress from Aniket Satam's label, Pink Porcupines.

Summery day dresses are a wardrobe must-have and here's a closer look at how Mithila styled hers. Mithila Palkar Is Striking Just the Right Chord With This Cover Shoot for Reverie Magazine!

Mithila Palkar - Abloom and Chic

A floral printed dress featuring a voluminous skirt, tie-up detailing at the back, sleek cutouts and thin straps from Aniket Satam's label, Pink Porcupines. Pink eyelids, defined eyebrows, nude lips and a sleek ponytail completed her look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.