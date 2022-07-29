National Lipstick Day will be celebrated on July 29 this year! So, all those who are eyeing that red hot lipstick or have their online bags full of it, we suggest you go and splurge a good moolah on it. While one may consider lipstick as a recent invention, it goes back a long way. It is believed that Ancient Sumerians used crushed gemstones to decorate their lips, eyes and face as well. Its popularity then spread to China, England and even the US. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor, Who Wore This Pearl Collar Better?

Remember how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a hot topic of discussion for her purple lips at the Cannes Film Festival? Or how Alia Bhatt's Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade from her wedding look was an instant favourite with all the ladies? Well, that's the power of simple lipstick! It can make or break your entire look. A bright crimson red continues to find a place in every girl's lipstick wardrobe but there are so many different shades to explore these days. From nudes to pinks and browns - the list goes on and on. However, to make things less confusing, we have personally identified the seven best shades that we personally adore. Check them out right below!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Burnt Red Lip Colour!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Crimson Red Shade

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Pink Pout!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nargis Fakhri's Dark as Hell Lips!

Nargis Fakhri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's Dark Brown Shade!

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Finally, Bhumi Pednekar's Nude Lips

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of these lipstick shades are you eyeing personally?

