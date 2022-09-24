Sharad Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Navratri 2022 celebrations have been going on since September 26, Monday, as people began the nine-day festival with utmost delight and cheer. Also called Shardiya Navratri, the auspicious festival will end on October 5, Wednesday. Meanwhile, people in West Bengal celebrate the Durga Puja festival from October 1, 2022, to October 5, 2022. With people observing Day 7 of Navratri celebrations on October 2, Sunday, they can ensure that the festive colour of the day is presented in the most beautiful way. Women can wear Orange dresses to mark the significance of the traditional colour on the eighth-day celebrations. For that, we’ve got you an ethnic-style file of Bollywood actresses in orange outfits. From Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor, get fashion inspiration from these beauties to get Navratri 2022 Day 8 outfits in orange.

1. Alia Bhatt in Floral Saree

She redefines elegance in the organza saree with a sequinned blouse that suits every festive celebration perfectly. Just get some regal jhumkas to complete the look.

Alia Bhatt in Beautiful Saree

2. Yami Gautam in Orange Kurta Set

She radiates brightness in the beautiful orange and golden suit with gold buttis and a red pearl necklace. What a gorgeous outfit to wear for a subtle look on Navratri 2022!

Yami Gautam in Orange Suit

3. Pooja Hegde in Ruffled Saree

The embroidered blouse in contrasting white amps up the stunning saree. Your festive look can be trendy with this ruffled saree which is accessorised with statement jewellery.

Pooja Hegde in Orange Saree

4. Sara Ali Khan in Printed Sharara Set

If you’re looking forward to wearing sharara for the traditional festival, then Sara’s orange sharara can be your absolute pick of the day. Style it with a heavy blouse just like hers, and you’re all set.

Sara Ali Khan in Stunning Sharara Set

5. Shraddha Kapoor in Anarkali Suit

Shraddha styled her orange anarkali with matching pants to give a perfect ethnic pick for Navratri festivities. The fantastic ensemble can get you a minimal look with an exuberant vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor in Orange Anarkali Set

Get yourself a stylish outfit to look the best on Shardiya Navratri. Indulge in Saptami Kalaratri Puja by opting for an ethnic orange suit, saree or even lehenga. Take cues from the actresses to give yourself a fashionable treat on Navratri celebrations.

