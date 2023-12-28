Are you all set to welcome the New Year? We bet you are. Whether you are holidaying abroad or simply mingling with your family on the last day of this year, you will still need the right attire to flaunt, right? New Year parties deserve a special wardrobe, 'cos it's the last evening of the year and you want to look your best. Obviously, our wardrobes are filled with too many options, but the compelling question remains - 'what do I wear tonight?' Well, to help solve your queries, we have curated a list of party dresses that you can seek inspiration from! Year Ender 2023: From Deepika Padukone's Oscars Outfit to Alia Bhatt's Attire at NMACC Launch, Check Out Best Celeb Looks of this Year.

From Janhvi Kapoor's all-blingy attire to Ananya Panday's chic little black dress, party staples are not very hard to find in tinsel town. All you need is an eye for detail and some good fashion sense. And with our Bollywood beauties and their brilliant team of stylists, you will get the right inspiration to pick the right outfit. New Year gatherings are all about having fun but being comfortable in your dresses and heels is also important. How else will you dance all night? Hence, to help you pick the right attire, we have narrowed down a few looks that won't disappoint. So, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday, Who Wore this Ritika Mirchandani Outfit Better?

Kiara Advani's Sequinned Dress

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Red Hot Mini Dress

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani's Typical Party Dress

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Monochrome Outfit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Blingy Attire

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's LBD

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Cool Blue Mini Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, have you picked your party outfit already?

