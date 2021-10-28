Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma loves soaring temperature with her sensuous sartorial choices. While she's known for her bold wardrobe, there are also a few charming traditional pieces that she picks occasionally. The recent attempt is one of them. On days when Nia isn't exuding hotness, she's busy posing in her ethnic wear, which looks equally radiant and lovely. Her new pink outfit, in particular, instantly had our attention and for all the good reasons. Nia Sharma Is Slaying in Her New Candy Cane Look (See Pics).

Neha picked a pink printed spaghetti top and paired it with a matching lehenga and dupatta. While Diwali is still a week away, we loved how Sharma is already getting into all the festive vibes. It was the perfect choice for the upcoming Diwali card parties and she further styled it impeccably. With no fancy jewellery and hair styled in soft waves, she kept it simple but stunning. Nia Sharma’s Midnight Birthday Celebration Was All About Cake, Friends and Fab Music (View Pics and Videos).

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, she preferred blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, nude lips and well-defined brows to go with. Those who love making some style statements and don't mind the turning heads in a room can definitely give this style a try. If Nia has approved it, there's no reason for you to doubt it. While pink is her colour this festive season, what's yours? Drop in your comments on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).