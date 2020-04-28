Nia Sharma’s Pre-Quarantine Selfie From the Blue Horizon Is Hot and Mesmerising (View Pic)

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television beauty, Nia Sharma who often shares updates and fashionable pictures of herself on Instagram has done it again. The babe who always tries to stay connected with her fans this time too teased one and all with a sexy photo from her vacation diaries and must say it screams HOT. Over the years we've seen many sides of Nia, be it a chirpy sister in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to a hardcore girl in Khataron Ke Khiladi 8, she has an immense fan following and there's no denying to the same. Taking to IG, Sharma let the latest sexy pic do all the talking. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites - View Pics.

The TV actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself clad in a bikini looking straight into the cam. The selfie sees her hair tied up with pearl neckpiece around her neck and a little blush on her cheeks. However, it's the black bikini's plunging neckline which adds to the hotness. "Watching the horizon change colors is the coolest thing ever and emotional too," she captioned the post. Not to miss, the clear blue sky and sea in the photo is literally breathtaking. Jamai 2.0 Actress Nia Sharma’s Purple Eye Makeup Is Too Stunning to Miss.

Check Out The Hot Pic Of Nia Sharma Here:

Must say, Nia Sharma fans are the happiest after seeing the babe posing under the clear blue sky for a throwback selfie. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently seen on Colors TV show, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel as the lead. However, due to the lockdown, no fresh episodes from the daily soap are been aired currently. Stay tuned!