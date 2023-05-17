Nushrratt Bharuccha manages to surprise everyone not only with her acting prowess but also with her fashion game. Let's be honest, we still can't forget her character from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, even thought she was the villain, this diva stole our heart. Apart from her movies, this beauty know how to keep fans busy with her unmissable stunning pictures from time to time. Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!.

Nushrratt, who rose to fame from Luv Ranjan’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by giving back to back stellar performances on the silver screen. But have you lately checked her Instagram pictures? She is slaying it like a diva and we are loving it. Plus whoever said age is just a number, said the truth. Nushrat Bharucha Birthday: From Akaash Vani To Sktks, 5 Best Movies Of The Actress.

The beautiful actress turns 38 today. On the occasion of her birthday, here are some stunning dresses of the actress which will may you say wow!

Red Riding No-hood...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Pearl Dress, Hell Yeah!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Ooops... She did it AGAIN!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Truly a Goddess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Her Caption Is On Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Too Hot To Handle, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Hello Diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt is one of those beauties who specializes in carrying bold attires. Her styling sense is so amazing that she takes the limelight by highlighting herself with full confidence in glamorous outfits. Be it a party, event, or her photoshoots, she never hesitates to wreak havoc with her hot avatar in every look. When it comes to the style, she's surely one star to watch out for! The whole team of LatestLY wish the fashionista a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

