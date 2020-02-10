View this post on Instagram Da Lee’s Are In Da House.💜💜💜 A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 9, 2020 at 2:35pm PST Kobe passed away on January 26, 2020, in an unfortunate helicopter crash. The 41-year-old's daughter, Gigi aged 13 who was accompanying her father too died along with seven others on board the chopper. Renowned American film director, Spike Lee paid a fashionable tribute to late basketball star, Kobe Bryant at the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet. The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple and gold tuxedo designed by Gucci with the number 24 stitched to its lapels.Kobe passed away on January 26, 2020, in an unfortunate helicopter crash. The 41-year-old's daughter, Gigi aged 13 who was accompanying her father too died along with seven others on board the chopper.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Pictures, Live Streaming and Updates: The 92nd Academy Awards, popularly called Oscars 2020 is happening right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Emilia Clarke, Billy Porter, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, America Ferrera and more are among the first ones to take the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet by storm. American film director Spike Lee wore a custom purple and gold tuxedo by Gucci, with the number 24 stitched onto his lapels to pay tribute to late NBA star, Kobe Bryant. The biggest and grandest awards ceremony on the planet is the cynosure of all eyes and rightly so. It deserves to have our attention; after all, it’s OSCARS. While cinephiles are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Oscars 2020 winners’ list, there are so many who are keenly following their favourite stars and their grand red carpet appearances. Oscars 2020 red carpet photos are out, and it is worth all the wait. Follow LatestLY for Oscars 2020 Red Carpet updates along with live streaming details. You can learn everything from Who Wore What to 92nd Academy Awards as well as the final Best and Worst Dressed Celebs’ List. Oscars 2020: 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit or Joker - Predicting the Winner in Every Major Category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles is witnessing the best of fashion, especially in terms of celebrity style. From keeping it classy to experimenting, there is no shortage of drama on the Oscars 2020 red carpet. It is simply phenomenal. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke made a jaw-dropping appearance in a silver Strapless de Versace by Michael Kors. Frozen actress Idina Menzel turned real-life princess in a strapless pink gown with bow detail. Everyone’s favourite, Billy Porter, continued to shine on with his breath-taking appearances, this time at the 92nd Academy Awards. He made a dramatic entry at LA’s Dolby Theatre in a custom Giles Deacon Couture look consisting of a gold feathered top and graphic printed ball skirt. WOW.

How to Watch Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Live Streaming and Live Telecast In India

Fans in India can follow 92nd Academy Awards live from 6.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star Movies Select HD. As for the Oscars 2020 red carpet, enthusiasts can follow it via the official The Academy (@TheAcademy) Twitter handle from 5 am onwards. Apart from these options, Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star India will also be bringing in the live feed to the viewers. You can enjoy the Oscars 2020 repeat telecast at 8.30 pm on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.