Oscars 2020: 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit or Joker - Predicting the Winner in Every Major Category of the 92nd Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: Predicting the Winner in Every Major Catergory of the 92nd Academy Awards (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards, or Oscars 2020, is happening on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Indian viewers can catch up on the event in the easily morning hours on February 10. Like every year, the Academy Awards 2020 comes with its own set of controversies, from lacking in diversity to some very overlooked snubs (Booksmart, Uncut Gems). But the choice of films and the performances to be honoured aren't bad; they are just predictable. Oscars 2020 Live Streaming in IST: How to Watch 92nd Academy Awards Full Show Live In India? Get Oscars Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details!

Films like the Korean masterpiece Parasite, Todd Phillips' Joker, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and Sam Mendes' 1917 dominating the nominations. But who would bag away most of the awards? Here're our predictions for the Oscars 2020 in every major category.

Best Supporting Actor (Female):

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Predicted Winner: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Laura Dern has been a favourite among most of the award shows, and she is also a cinch to win at the Academy Awards too. If that happens, this would be Laura's first Academy Award win, after three nominations. But we had a vote, it would have been Scarlett Johannson for Jojo Rabbit. Jojo Rabbit Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis Shine in Taika Waititi’s Splendid Blend of Coming-of-Age Drama and Anti-Nazi Satire.

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: Little Women

Most of the nominees here are very strong contenders, but we have a strong inkling that this could be Little Women's trophy to take home. Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig's Adaptation is Emotional and Cleverly Crafted for Our Times With Stellar Performances by Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: 1917

Sam Mendes' 1917 is a technical marvel, with nearly every department in sync with each other. Sound also played a huge deal in creating the conflict-laden atmosphere for the war scenes, so hoping the movie bags this one.

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Predicted Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Another category that could fall in 1917's lap, but we think Ford V Ferrari would race ahead here, just for the scintillating role sound plays during the race portions of the film. Ford v Ferrari Movie Review: Christian Bale, Matt Damon Set the Trail Blazing in James Mangold’s Spirited Racing Drama.

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Predicted Winner: Joker

The haunting score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is mostly like to bag this one, after winning a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This surely is a tough one, as all the nominees in the category are terrific. Usually, we would have placed our bets on either Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to take the trophy. But it has been Brad Pitt who has grabbing accolades and there is a high chance that he could win his first Oscar for acting. At least, we would get another hilarious speech from him. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Predicted Winner: American Factory

Another closely-contested competition, with For Sama, being a hot favourite. But American Factory would relate more to the American voters.

Best International Feature Film

Les Miserables (France)

Parasite (South Korea)

Corpus Christie (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Predicted Winner: Parasite (South Korea)

Hands down, Parasite! Parasite Movie Review: Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-Nominated Film Reels You In With Its Black Humour, Surprise Twists and Smart Context.

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Predicted Winner: 1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are close contenders, but remembering the detailing in the war fields created 1917, chalk up another win for Sam Mendes. 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes’ Genius Direction & Roger Deakins' Astounding Cinematography Create the Most Immersive War Film of This Century.

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Predicted Winner: Ford v Ferrari

Parasite and Joker could create an upset here, but once again, just for the racing sequences, James Mangold's film would most likely steal another win.

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Predicted Winner: 1917

One again, there is nary a doubt that Roger Deakins' amazing cinematography for 1917 is going to be a winner here!

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Predicted Winner: 1917

The writer is a huge Marvel fan, and is rooting for Avengers: Endgame. But the writer also knows in his heart that a good job in the VFX department also means not making the viewers realise what they are seeing is special effects. So I have to say that there is an upper hand to 1917.

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Predicted Winner: Bombshell

Judy is a close contender, but Bombshell is most likely to win this category.

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Predicted Winner: Klaus

This is one category that could go anywhere. Usually, Disney always had an upperhand, making Toy Story 4 a great contender. But it has been movies like Missing Link, Klaus and I Lost My Body that had been getting the awards. My bets are on Klaus to get Netflix an Oscar win.

Best Original Song

"I Can't Let you Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

"I am Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

"I am Standing with You" (Breakthrough)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

Predicted Winner: "I am Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

Another guaranteed winner, because the world loves Elton John (and they have to compensate somehow for not nominating Ansel Egerton's fantastic performance in the film).

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Two Popes

Predicted Winner: Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman and Little Women have high stakes here, but Taika Waititi's sublime Nazi satire does stand a better chance to get a win.

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Predicted Winner: Parasite

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite feel like close competitors in the category, with our bets on the Bong Joo-ho's film.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonia Bandera - Pain and Glory

Leonardo Di Caprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Predicted Winner: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

We do feel bad for Adam Driver for his brilliant performance in Marriage Story, as there is a high chance that Joaquin Phoenix will win the trophy. But there is a possibility that the jury might look beyond the amazing tics that Phoenix displayed as the deranged Arthur Fleck to maybe give Driver his first Oscar. Which is also the case if Phoenix take the statuette too!

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Rene Zellweger - Judy

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Predicted Winner: Rene Zellweger - Judy

Seeing how Zellweger has been dominating other award shows, it feels like a cinch that she would win her second Academy Award.

Best Director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Predicted Winner: Sam Mendes - 1917

Sam Mendes, indubitably!

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Predicted Winner: 1917

It will be a close race between Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Parasite and 1917, with 1917, looking to seal the deal, with the big win of the night.