Parineeti Chopra made some stunning appearances while co-judging Hunarbaaz, a kids' reality TV show with Karan Johar. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress looked ravishing in all of her choices and we were amazed to see these style offerings by her. From classic, traditional six yards to cutesy dresses, Chopra did a fine job in picking some of the smartest outfits that instantly had our attention. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Parineeti put together some divine appearances that deserve a round of applause. Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Holiday Pictures are all About Sun, Sand and Sea!

Speaking of Parineeti Chopra and her fashion shenanigans, her recent choice of outfit was a chic maroon mini dress from the house of Nadine Merabi. It was a classic design with a slightly deep neckline and an elaborate train at the front. Chopra further accessorised it with matching ruby and diamond earrings and embellished pumps to go with. With matte red lips, blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she completed her look further. Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra Ditch Heels as They Don White Slippers While Posing for Picture in Sexy Gowns!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, Parineeti Chopra made headlines when it was reported that she has decided to exit Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The movie helmed by Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also starred Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Post Chopra's exit, Pushpa fame, Rashmika Mandanna was roped in as her replacement.

