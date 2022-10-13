Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday on October 13. Before becoming an actress, Hedge was crowned as the second runner-up at 2010 I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant. While she predominantly works in the Telugu film industry currently, she's also making her mark in Bollywood by signing some biggies like Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. While the actress continues to sign new and upcoming exciting projects, we pause for a brief moment and ogle at her sartorial shenanigans. KGF Star Yash and Pooja Hegde to Collaborate for a Kannada Film Helmed by Narthan – Reports.

Mohenjo Daro beauty, Pooja Hegde has a style of her own. Blessed with her tall and lean frame, she manages to nail all the different designs while dropping some major style bombs on us. While she looks dreamy in traditional six yards, she looks equally fabulous in her co-ord sets and those cutesy dresses that she likes to flaunt. While her holiday wardrobe is sorted with all the coolest pieces, her red carpet outfits are equally jaw-dropping and a topic to study in themselves. No, we are in no mood to be a lecturer or a professor of fashion today, Instead, we'll let Pooja and her terrific wardrobe do all the talking today. Pooja Hegde Criticises IndiGo Staff Member for Rude Behaviour With Her Costume Assistant; Airline Apologises.

On Pooja Hegde's birthday, here's picking some of the best fashion looks from her Instagram account.

Go Green!

Bawsy Look

Holiday Wardrobe Done Right!

Inspiration For Your Festive Look

Make Way For the Princess

Feeling Green Anyone?

Nailed her Monochrome Look

Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde!

