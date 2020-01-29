Pooja Hegde Is Bringing Back Sexy and How!

Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra Couture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde, the sassy actress is also a former beauty contestant. Predominantly seen in Telugu and Bollywood films, Pooja Hegde is a certified style cynosure. A designer's muse and a stylist's delight, Pooja had blazed her way through major fashion shows as a showstopper quite a few times. A worthy testimony to her style game is a whopping fan following of 9.1 million on Instagram. She makes a case for chic ensembles with minimalism. But when it comes to ethnic sensibilities, Pooja notches up the ante and has us hooked. A recent photoshoot had Pooja flaunting her toned and sexy back in an emerald Manish Malhotra lehenga choli set.

Pooja's free-spirited charm and an apparent spunk is what seals her tryst with style. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, here is a closer look at Pooja's style.

Pooja Hegde - Glorious in Green

It was a Manish Malhotra couture - a green colored lehenga choli with gold embellishments. Wavy hair, nude makeup and minimal jewelry by Kalasha upped the look. Pooja Hegde Sparks Off a Resplendent Striped Saree Style in Payal Khandwala!

On the professional front, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 and the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. She will be seen in Telugu film, Jaan.