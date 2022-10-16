Prithviraj Sukumaran is an actor, director and producer of Malayalam Cinema. Son of late actor Sukumaran and actress Mallika Sukumaran, he is one of the successful celebs of Mollywood. Nandanam, Classmates, Indian Rupee, Ennu Ninte Moideen, 9, Lucifer, Driving License, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Jana Gana Mana are among some of his best films. He has ruled not just the acting department, but aced it when it comes to fashion as well. Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: From Nandanam to Ayyappanum Koshiyum, 8 Times When This Malayalam Actor Underwent Transformation For Movies!

Prithviraj Sukumaran has grabbed audiences’ attention with his ultimate style, both in reel and real. Be it in western or ethnic outfits, the Mollywood hunk’s taste in fashion has been lauded. Be it for film promotions or social gatherings, he never fails to make heads turn with his stylish appearances. In fact, Prithviraj is one of the most fashionable actors in the Malayalam film industry. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s check out how he ruled hearts with his impeccable fashion sense.

An All-Beige Outfit

Suits Are Classic

Keeping It Stylish

Fashionable Groom

Long Tresses, Stubble Look, Checkered Suit

These are some of his stylish avatars that he shared on Instgaram. They are minimalistic yet eye-catchy. Here’s wishing the talented and stylish star of Malayalam Cinema, Prithviraj Sukumaran, a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

