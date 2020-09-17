Fukrey actress Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today and here's sending her tons of love on her special day. A sartorial stunner who believes in staying true to her girl-next-door image, Priya has quite an impressive style file. On days when she isn't dressing up in modern silhouettes, she's proving her love for ethnic designs, sarees in particular. Priya's obsessed about those stunning six yards and she nails them to the hilt. One look at her Instagram account and you should be convinced that she loves the art of decking up and flaunting her gorgeous self. LKG Movie Review: RJ Balaji Steals the Show in This Highly Entertaining Political Satire, Say, Critics.

Priya Anand's sartorial picks have always charmed us enough. The way she drapes her beautiful sarees and amplifies its aesthetics is beyond any words for us to describe. Simplicity is always the key for this talented actress and she ensures nothing goes over-the-top in the styling department. With barely-there makeup and accessories, she ensures her outfit does all the talking. Priya Anand's fashion attempts have always charmed us enough and it's time we share our list of favourites.

Have a look at how Priya Anand loves keeping her ethnic style file in check.

Charming and How

Pretty, Ain't She?

The One That Makes us Say 'Kisiki Nazar Na Lage'

Chic all the Time

That Pretty Girl Next Door

So Graceful

The Saree is as Beautiful as Her

Priya Anand's a fashion maverick who likes to set the ball rolling. The more we say about her, the less it would be. While she's missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, here's hoping she announces her return very soon. Till then, Happy Birthday Priya! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).