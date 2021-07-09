While she's in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy making the most of it. The actress who was earlier in London shooting for her next venture returned to NYC and immediately rushed to pay a visit to her new restaurant, Sona. She was earlier clicked savouring 'pani puri' with her gang of girls and this time, she's simply marvelling at its beautiful interiors. PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new outing and boy, that white slip dress left a lasting impression on our minds.

Priyanka was simply enjoying the ambience of her new restaurant and her happy pictures are proof of it. Posing with a drink in her hand and also with the menu card, she looked divine in her #ootn. A white slip dress is a must in every girl's wardrobe and we are certainly charmed with the way PeeCee styled it. With bright red lips, subtle makeup and hair tied in a high bun, she kept her look simple but sexy. She accessorised her look with all gold jewellery and heels and that added an extra dash of charm to it.

Check Out Her Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka's NYC restaurant is among the many investments that she has recently made. After investing in a dating app called Bumble, PeeCee also launched her own haircare brand, Anomaly. She also has a production house, Purple Pebble Pictures which her mother looks after in India. Besides being a brilliant actress, she's also a successful entrepreneur and the more we say, the less it would be for her.

