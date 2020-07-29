She may have debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 but she transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Raashi Khanna is a stunner and she knows it! She never misses an opportunity to stun us with her sartorial and carefully curated affairs. Her fashion arsenal is a melting pot of traditional, contemporary, classic styles that are only accentuated by a brilliant glam and hair game. While international labels may have their charm, Raashi has maintained a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple in her versatile lookbook. A throwback vibe saw Raashi pulling off a stripe on stripe look. Chic and finished out by a subtle glam and accessories in tow, Raashi charmed and how!
Stripes are a versatile and classic pattern. Unifying two or more striped outfits is a subtle art. Raashi took to matching vertical stripes bringing the whole outfit together with a pair of chic white heels. Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!
Raashi Khanna - Stripes Are Awesome
A knotted blue and white shirt was teamed with striped grey relaxed fit pants. A brown belt, white open-toed heels, textured waves, layered gold-toned dainty necklaces and minimal makeup completed the look. Raashi Khanna Is All That Glitters and Gorgeous in Gold in This Unseen Photoshoot!
On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).