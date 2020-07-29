She may have debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 but she transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Raashi Khanna is a stunner and she knows it! She never misses an opportunity to stun us with her sartorial and carefully curated affairs. Her fashion arsenal is a melting pot of traditional, contemporary, classic styles that are only accentuated by a brilliant glam and hair game. While international labels may have their charm, Raashi has maintained a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple in her versatile lookbook. A throwback vibe saw Raashi pulling off a stripe on stripe look. Chic and finished out by a subtle glam and accessories in tow, Raashi charmed and how!

Stripes are a versatile and classic pattern. Unifying two or more striped outfits is a subtle art. Raashi took to matching vertical stripes bringing the whole outfit together with a pair of chic white heels. Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna - Stripes Are Awesome

A knotted blue and white shirt was teamed with striped grey relaxed fit pants. A brown belt, white open-toed heels, textured waves, layered gold-toned dainty necklaces and minimal makeup completed the look. Raashi Khanna Is All That Glitters and Gorgeous in Gold in This Unseen Photoshoot!

Raashi Khanna Striped Sass (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

