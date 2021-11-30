Raashii Khanna celebrates her birthday on November 30. The World Famous Lover actress who's now gearing to enter Bollywood is already a prominent name down South. Khanna has often boggled our minds with her performances but more so with her fashion shenanigans. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she loves fashion and with all her heart. It's always delightful to see her posts and if you are a fashion enthusiast, you will surely enjoy all her uploads. D44: Raashii Khanna Joins The Cast Of Dhanush's Film (Watch Video).

Raashii Khanna's style file has always had a modern touch to it. From classic LBDs to stunning sarees and cutesy co-ord sets, Khanna's closet is filled with amazing designs and every girl would be envious of it. Her girl-next-door vibes blend perfectly with her cool wardrobe and the end result is fascinating if nothing else. As one of her captions read, 'she loves dressing up' and posing for pictures that are charming and oh-so-tempting. A sublime chic who's always excited for experimentation, Khanna is a name that we look up to. On her special day today, let's take a peek inside her amazing collection, one outfit at a time. Rudra: Raashii Khanna Roped In To Star Alongside Ajay Devgn in Disney+ Hotstar Series – Reports.

In Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In Divalukky

In House of Hiya

In Kresha Bajaj

In Saisha Shinde

In Manishii

In Abhinav Mishra

Coming to her professional life, Raashii Khanna will be reportedly seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's next action franchise. The same will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Well, this definitely proves that the coming year will be extra special for the actress and here's raising a toast to that.

Happy Birthday, Raashii Khanna!

