Radhika Madan Is Creating Her Own Sunshine In A Bright Yellow Retrofete Dress!

Radhika Madan in Retrofete for Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television actress Radhika Madan wooed us with her silver screen debut in the Vishal Bharadwaj directed venture, Pataakha. She has clinched a nomination for her role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota at the Filmfare Awards 2020. The petite framed, flawless beauty is a certified style cysnore. Don't let her subtle charm fool you! She is a style chameleon who flits from one brilliant style to another with that understated aplomb. She is equally at ease in easy, breezy separates as she is in bold cuts and hues. Radhika Madan, flamboyant and chic was a vision to behold in a bright yellow Retrofete dress as she graced the curtain raiser of Filmfare Awards 2020.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a black comedy action film that featured debutant Abhimanyu Dassani, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi. Finding her style solace Sanjana Batra, here is a closer look at Radhika's bright style.

Radhika Merchant - Retrofete

A sequinned embellished dress featuring a slinky low neck and a wrapped silhouette was complemented with nude pumps by Christian Louboutin. Textured wavy hair, nude makeup completed her look. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

On the professional front, Radhika Madan will be seen in the Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium which is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release next year in September